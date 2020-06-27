1080 Brentford Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel oven

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with prime location!! Includes beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and white cabinets. Lower level includes additional room that can be used as 4th bedroom. Relax on weekend mornings in the bright 3 season room! Large backyard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage! Close to Riverside hospital and OSU. Easy access to Upper Arlington, Clintonville, Short North and all of downtown Columbus amenities. You must check this place out!



Columbus City Schools



$40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1995 due within 48 hours of application approval.



Sorry, no pets!

Contact us to schedule a showing.