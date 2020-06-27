All apartments in Columbus
1080 Brentford Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:48 AM

1080 Brentford Drive

1080 Brentford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Brentford Drive, Columbus, OH 43220
Brentwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with prime location!! Includes beautiful wood floors, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and white cabinets. Lower level includes additional room that can be used as 4th bedroom. Relax on weekend mornings in the bright 3 season room! Large backyard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage! Close to Riverside hospital and OSU. Easy access to Upper Arlington, Clintonville, Short North and all of downtown Columbus amenities. You must check this place out!

Columbus City Schools

$40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1995 due within 48 hours of application approval.

Sorry, no pets!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Brentford Drive have any available units?
1080 Brentford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Brentford Drive have?
Some of 1080 Brentford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Brentford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Brentford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Brentford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Brentford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1080 Brentford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Brentford Drive offers parking.
Does 1080 Brentford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Brentford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Brentford Drive have a pool?
No, 1080 Brentford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Brentford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1080 Brentford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Brentford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Brentford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
