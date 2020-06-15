All apartments in Columbus
107 East Blake Avenue

107 East Blake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Summer Move In (Pre-Lease). Well-maintained property with hardwood floors, brick backyard patio area, office room, laundry hookups, large basement and new windows. Quiet location and close to Old North Arcade, Hendocs and Hounddogs, as well as Lucky's Market and Giant Eagle. Plenty of street parking. 4-5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2200 SqFt.

*** Water is included in the rent ***

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Central Air
- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- No

RENT
$1750/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1750 X 3= $5250 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East Blake Avenue have any available units?
107 East Blake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 East Blake Avenue have?
Some of 107 East Blake Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East Blake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 East Blake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East Blake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 East Blake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 107 East Blake Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 East Blake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 East Blake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 East Blake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East Blake Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 East Blake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 East Blake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 East Blake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East Blake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 East Blake Avenue has units with dishwashers.

