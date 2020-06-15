107 East Blake Avenue

Amenities
ABOUT
Summer Move In (Pre-Lease). Well-maintained property with hardwood floors, brick backyard patio area, office room, laundry hookups, large basement and new windows. Quiet location and close to Old North Arcade, Hendocs and Hounddogs, as well as Lucky's Market and Giant Eagle. Plenty of street parking. 4-5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2200 SqFt.
*** Water is included in the rent ***
FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Central Air
- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring
KITCHEN
- Range
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
PET POLICY
- Yes
Section 8
- No
RENT
$1750/month
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.
No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1750 X 3= $5250 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's.
