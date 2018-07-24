8316 Chester Pky

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings... patio access is perfect for summer BBQ's to come! Casual meals and coffee will be enjoyed in the spacious eat-in kitchen, all appliances included! Upstairs - your personal retreat - master bedroom with ensuite master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and also have abundant closet space, and would share the additional bath in the hallway. New laminate flooring throughout. Additional powder room on main floor. Laundry room on main level - what a time and energy saver! Attached 2 car garage. A short walk to hospitals and all the cultural amenities of the area. Available furnished! See it today and call it "home, sweet home"!