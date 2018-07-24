All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:04 AM

8316 Chester Pky

8316 Chester Parkway · (216) 315-0356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8316 Chester Parkway, Cleveland, OH 44103
Hough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings... patio access is perfect for summer BBQ's to come! Casual meals and coffee will be enjoyed in the spacious eat-in kitchen, all appliances included! Upstairs - your personal retreat - master bedroom with ensuite master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and also have abundant closet space, and would share the additional bath in the hallway. New laminate flooring throughout. Additional powder room on main floor. Laundry room on main level - what a time and energy saver! Attached 2 car garage. A short walk to hospitals and all the cultural amenities of the area. Available furnished! See it today and call it "home, sweet home"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 Chester Pky have any available units?
8316 Chester Pky has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8316 Chester Pky have?
Some of 8316 Chester Pky's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 Chester Pky currently offering any rent specials?
8316 Chester Pky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 Chester Pky pet-friendly?
No, 8316 Chester Pky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 8316 Chester Pky offer parking?
Yes, 8316 Chester Pky does offer parking.
Does 8316 Chester Pky have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8316 Chester Pky offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 Chester Pky have a pool?
No, 8316 Chester Pky does not have a pool.
Does 8316 Chester Pky have accessible units?
No, 8316 Chester Pky does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 Chester Pky have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 Chester Pky has units with dishwashers.
Does 8316 Chester Pky have units with air conditioning?
No, 8316 Chester Pky does not have units with air conditioning.
