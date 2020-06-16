Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage media room

5604 Bridge Available 07/01/20 Gorden square townhouse - Recently constructed, three level, modern townhome for rent in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood--walk to restaurants, shops and theatres in the Gordon Square Arts District. The home is energy efficient and has central air.

The spacious townhome has hard wood floors in kitchen, hall and dining room. Freshly painted (neutral colors). The eat-in kitchen is modern with custom oak cabinets and black appliances (included: disposal, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove). The entire home has large, bright windows with custom window treatments (included). The open dining room overlooks the lower level family room and backyard. The family room is large with a wall of windows.



The two bedrooms on the third level have vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. The master suite is very large with his and hers closets leading to full bath with skylights and ceramic tiled floors. The second bedroom is a good size with a huge closet. The third level has full laundry facilities (including: washer, dryer and utility sink) The property's exterior is maintenance free. The fenced-in/quiet backyard has a multi-level flagstone patio with built in planter boxes. The home has a one car attached garage (automatic garage door opener included) with plenty of storage and interior mandoor to foyer. The townhome has built-in audio speakers with separate volume controls in each room/each level. This townhome is a great place to live and entertain guests. Rent is $1750 plus security/utilities. Owner pays association fee. Security system included. No Smoking; Not Section 8 approved. Documented service animals and small dogs permitted.



Email for information or call 216.570.2678. Available July 1, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812682)