Cleveland, OH
5604 Bridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5604 Bridge

5604 Bridge Avenue · (216) 570-2678
Cleveland
Detroit - Shoreway
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

5604 Bridge Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
5604 Bridge Available 07/01/20 Gorden square townhouse - Recently constructed, three level, modern townhome for rent in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood--walk to restaurants, shops and theatres in the Gordon Square Arts District. The home is energy efficient and has central air.
The spacious townhome has hard wood floors in kitchen, hall and dining room. Freshly painted (neutral colors). The eat-in kitchen is modern with custom oak cabinets and black appliances (included: disposal, dish washer, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove). The entire home has large, bright windows with custom window treatments (included). The open dining room overlooks the lower level family room and backyard. The family room is large with a wall of windows.

The two bedrooms on the third level have vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. The master suite is very large with his and hers closets leading to full bath with skylights and ceramic tiled floors. The second bedroom is a good size with a huge closet. The third level has full laundry facilities (including: washer, dryer and utility sink) The property's exterior is maintenance free. The fenced-in/quiet backyard has a multi-level flagstone patio with built in planter boxes. The home has a one car attached garage (automatic garage door opener included) with plenty of storage and interior mandoor to foyer. The townhome has built-in audio speakers with separate volume controls in each room/each level. This townhome is a great place to live and entertain guests. Rent is $1750 plus security/utilities. Owner pays association fee. Security system included. No Smoking; Not Section 8 approved. Documented service animals and small dogs permitted. 

Email for information or call 216.570.2678. Available July 1, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Bridge have any available units?
5604 Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 5604 Bridge have?
Some of 5604 Bridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Bridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Bridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Bridge is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Bridge offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Bridge does offer parking.
Does 5604 Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Bridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Bridge have a pool?
No, 5604 Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Bridge have accessible units?
No, 5604 Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Bridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5604 Bridge has units with air conditioning.
