Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets. Enjoy the updated Bath with New Vanity, Sink, Fixtures, Floor & Toilet. All 3 Bedrooms have refinished Hardwood Floors. Super Clean Divided Basement with Storage Room. Nice Sized Private, Gated & Fenced Yard backs to woods! Covered Patio on side of garage.