Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4318 Orchard Ave

4318 Orchard Avenue · (440) 477-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4318 Orchard Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to 4318 Orchard Avenue in highly sought after Ohio City! Traditional old charm meets modern updates. Beautiful exposed brick accents. On the first floor you will find an inviting living area, spacious dining room, updated kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space. Convenient first floor laundry room and half bath. On the second floor a huge master bedroom with loft area perfect for a reading area, an additional bedroom and a completely remodeled full bathroom. Off-street parking, close to the great SOLO night life. 9 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Orchard Ave have any available units?
4318 Orchard Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 4318 Orchard Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Orchard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Orchard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4318 Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Orchard Ave offers parking.
Does 4318 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Orchard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 4318 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 4318 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
