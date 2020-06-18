4318 Orchard Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to 4318 Orchard Avenue in highly sought after Ohio City! Traditional old charm meets modern updates. Beautiful exposed brick accents. On the first floor you will find an inviting living area, spacious dining room, updated kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space. Convenient first floor laundry room and half bath. On the second floor a huge master bedroom with loft area perfect for a reading area, an additional bedroom and a completely remodeled full bathroom. Off-street parking, close to the great SOLO night life. 9 month lease preferred.