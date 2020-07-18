All apartments in Cleveland
4312 East 162nd St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

4312 East 162nd St

4312 East 162nd Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4312 East 162nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$835

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4312 E 162, Cleveland - 3 bed, 1 bath home! CMHA APPROVED!

$835 rent / $835 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
CMHA OKAY with a 3 bedroom voucher (must be prepared with moving packet & at least 1/2 of deposit at deposit signing)
NO SMOKING
1-2 pets OK with non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply!)
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

Don't miss out on this lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home located on E 162nd St., in Cleveland! This unit offers a living room boasting with natural lighting, as well as a large eat in kitchen! Kitchen has new flooring, and tons of cabinet/counter space. Resident must supply their own appliances, or we can provide them for $80/month appliance fee (stove/fridge only.) Bathroom was recently remodeled, and offers a tub/shower combo, as well as vanity sink for added storage. The 3 bedrooms are a great size, and have tons of closet space. The basement is unfinished, but offers washer/dryer hook ups for the resident to utilize, and has additional storage.

Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas/electric, and is responsible for lawn care maintenance & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 East 162nd St have any available units?
4312 East 162nd St has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 East 162nd St have?
Some of 4312 East 162nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 East 162nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4312 East 162nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 East 162nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 East 162nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4312 East 162nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4312 East 162nd St offers parking.
Does 4312 East 162nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 East 162nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 East 162nd St have a pool?
No, 4312 East 162nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4312 East 162nd St have accessible units?
No, 4312 East 162nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 East 162nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 East 162nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
