3918 E 147th St.

3918 East 147th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH 44128
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home. Enjoy the recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the spacious living room, formal dining room, and bedrooms. Large living room windows for natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space. The top floor has a large bonus room. Nice back yard to enjoy! Within close proximity to the new high school.
Appliances are not included but this home is one you have to view for yourself schedule your appointment today.

(All properties are leased as is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program & a one time $99 admin lease fee.

Call us now for a personal viewing! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL NOT LAST!! 216-389-8446 or email at stacy.vollman@propertymanagementpros.com

http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/cleveland-ohio/

https://youtu.be/-poVmMdzhrY

Selling or Renting your home with the Cleveland Real Estate Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer

"We get results in "this market"

(RLNE5788637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 E 147th St. have any available units?
3918 E 147th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 3918 E 147th St. have?
Some of 3918 E 147th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 E 147th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3918 E 147th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 E 147th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 E 147th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3918 E 147th St. offer parking?
No, 3918 E 147th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3918 E 147th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 E 147th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 E 147th St. have a pool?
No, 3918 E 147th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3918 E 147th St. have accessible units?
No, 3918 E 147th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 E 147th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 E 147th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 E 147th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3918 E 147th St. has units with air conditioning.
