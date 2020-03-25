3918 E 147th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home. Enjoy the recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the spacious living room, formal dining room, and bedrooms. Large living room windows for natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space. The top floor has a large bonus room. Nice back yard to enjoy! Within close proximity to the new high school.

Appliances are not included but this home is one you have to view for yourself schedule your appointment today.



(All properties are leased as is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program & a one time $99 admin lease fee.



