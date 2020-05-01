All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

2950 W 14th St

2950 West 14th Street · (949) 525-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2950 West 14th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, completely renovated 3 BR/1 bath upper unit. Located in a vibrant area of Tremont, minutes from restaurants like Tremont Taphouse, Grumpy's Cafe, Prosperity Social Club, and more. Very close to Metro Health and easy access to 1-90 that gets you to downtown in 10 minutes. Highlights: Brand new kitchen and bathroom - Stainless steel appliances - Refinished original hardwood flooring throughout - Lots of windows for natural light - Charming details like built-ins and window seat; all bedrooms large enough to fit queen-sized bed - Washer/dryer in basement - Off-street parking - Pet-friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 W 14th St have any available units?
2950 W 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 2950 W 14th St have?
Some of 2950 W 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 W 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
2950 W 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 W 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 W 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 2950 W 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 2950 W 14th St does offer parking.
Does 2950 W 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 W 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 W 14th St have a pool?
No, 2950 W 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 2950 W 14th St have accessible units?
No, 2950 W 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 W 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 W 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 W 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 W 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
