2950 W 14th St

Amenities
Spacious, completely renovated 3 BR/1 bath upper unit. Located in a vibrant area of Tremont, minutes from restaurants like Tremont Taphouse, Grumpy's Cafe, Prosperity Social Club, and more. Very close to Metro Health and easy access to 1-90 that gets you to downtown in 10 minutes. Highlights: Brand new kitchen and bathroom - Stainless steel appliances - Refinished original hardwood flooring throughout - Lots of windows for natural light - Charming details like built-ins and window seat; all bedrooms large enough to fit queen-sized bed - Washer/dryer in basement - Off-street parking - Pet-friendly!