2950 W 14th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, completely renovated 3 BR/1 bath upper unit. Located in a vibrant area of Tremont, minutes from restaurants like Tremont Taphouse, Grumpy's Cafe, Prosperity Social Club, and more. Very close to Metro Health and easy access to 1-90 that gets you to downtown in 10 minutes. Highlights: Brand new kitchen and bathroom - Stainless steel appliances - Refinished original hardwood flooring throughout - Lots of windows for natural light - Charming details like built-ins and window seat; all bedrooms large enough to fit queen-sized bed - Washer/dryer in basement - Off-street parking - Pet-friendly!