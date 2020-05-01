2223 East 89th St

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Perfectly located and nicely refreshed, the first floor of this massive duplex is move-in ready! This unit offers you three generously sized bedrooms with brand new carpeting, a huge living room, great eat-in kitchen, and in-suite laundry! Just a stones throw from the Cleveland Clinic's Main Campus, near Little Italy and University Circle, and surrounded by dining options, markets, and entertainment. Schedule your viewing today! This property is currently also listed for sale. Live in one side and rent the other for the option of living mortgage-free! Financing options are available to those who qualify and mortgage payments are often cheaper than rent! Call your favorite realtor today!