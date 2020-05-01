All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:24 PM

2223 East 89th St

2223 East 89th Street · (216) 808-0494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2223 East 89th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Fairfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Perfectly located and nicely refreshed, the first floor of this massive duplex is move-in ready! This unit offers you three generously sized bedrooms with brand new carpeting, a huge living room, great eat-in kitchen, and in-suite laundry! Just a stones throw from the Cleveland Clinic's Main Campus, near Little Italy and University Circle, and surrounded by dining options, markets, and entertainment. Schedule your viewing today! This property is currently also listed for sale. Live in one side and rent the other for the option of living mortgage-free! Financing options are available to those who qualify and mortgage payments are often cheaper than rent! Call your favorite realtor today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 East 89th St have any available units?
2223 East 89th St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2223 East 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 East 89th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 East 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 2223 East 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2223 East 89th St offer parking?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not offer parking.
Does 2223 East 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 East 89th St have a pool?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 East 89th St have accessible units?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 East 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 East 89th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 East 89th St does not have units with air conditioning.
