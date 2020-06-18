All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 2017 Random Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
2017 Random Rd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:21 PM

2017 Random Rd

2017 Random Rd · (216) 704-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins. Facing Brescia park In the heart of Historical District Little Italy. You will enjoy a completely renovated 2 bedroom, loft-style unit on 2 floors with newer appls w/washer/dryer in unit,new bath and kitchen. Recent credit report required. Excellent credit, No Sec8 per owner. Tenant to secure there own parking. City permits available to park on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Random Rd have any available units?
2017 Random Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2017 Random Rd have?
Some of 2017 Random Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Random Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Random Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Random Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Random Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2017 Random Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Random Rd does offer parking.
Does 2017 Random Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Random Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Random Rd have a pool?
No, 2017 Random Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Random Rd have accessible units?
No, 2017 Random Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Random Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Random Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Random Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Random Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2017 Random Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity