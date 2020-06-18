2017 Random Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins. Facing Brescia park In the heart of Historical District Little Italy. You will enjoy a completely renovated 2 bedroom, loft-style unit on 2 floors with newer appls w/washer/dryer in unit,new bath and kitchen. Recent credit report required. Excellent credit, No Sec8 per owner. Tenant to secure there own parking. City permits available to park on the street.