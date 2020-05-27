All apartments in Cleveland
1951 West 26th St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:53 AM

1951 West 26th St

1951 West 26th Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1951 West 26th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,697

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
garage
1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo!

$1,697 rent / $850 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo in historic Ohio City offers an amazing W 25th location with Market Garden, Mitchells, the Westside Market & more outside your door & minutes from the highway & downtown! There is 1 parking spot in the heated garage, indoor storage, a 24 hour fitness center & a courtyard that offer great outdoor entertaining space as well! It has an updated, industrial concept with high, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms & open floor plan. Glass doors lead to balcony overlooking the courtyard & amazing view of the Great Lakes Brewery & water. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space and room for bar seating. Don't miss all this home has to offer!

All appliances including in-suite laundry for the tenant to utilize! Tenant pays electric only, the owner pays gas, water, sewer and trash! Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 West 26th St have any available units?
1951 West 26th St has a unit available for $1,697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1951 West 26th St have?
Some of 1951 West 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 West 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
1951 West 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 West 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 West 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 1951 West 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 1951 West 26th St does offer parking.
Does 1951 West 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 West 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 West 26th St have a pool?
No, 1951 West 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 1951 West 26th St have accessible units?
No, 1951 West 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 West 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 West 26th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 West 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 West 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.
