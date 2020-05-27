1951 West 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking garage

1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo!



$1,697 rent / $850 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo in historic Ohio City offers an amazing W 25th location with Market Garden, Mitchells, the Westside Market & more outside your door & minutes from the highway & downtown! There is 1 parking spot in the heated garage, indoor storage, a 24 hour fitness center & a courtyard that offer great outdoor entertaining space as well! It has an updated, industrial concept with high, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms & open floor plan. Glass doors lead to balcony overlooking the courtyard & amazing view of the Great Lakes Brewery & water. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space and room for bar seating. Don't miss all this home has to offer!



All appliances including in-suite laundry for the tenant to utilize! Tenant pays electric only, the owner pays gas, water, sewer and trash! Serious inquiries only