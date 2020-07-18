1934 E90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly green community internet access key fob access

Luxurious Furnished Apartment In Cle Clinic Campus - Property Id: 314862



Beautiful luxury brand new boutique style Furnished apartments in heart of Cleveland Clinic main campus. Walk in distance to main hospital or new medical school or Dental school. Convenient located with Public transportation to University Circle, Downtown and Airport. Certified green building with custom unique features, each unit equipped with high efficiency stainless appliances, washer and dryer, central air condition, fiber optic internet, Bluetooth keyless access, security system etc., 1-3 bedrooms furnished apartments available flexible for short term to long term lease. Ideal for Residents doctors, registered nurses, medical school students or long term patients families for temporary housing. No hassle moving just carry luggage and settle.

