Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1934 E90th Street

1934 E 90th St · (216) 545-7070
Location

1934 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
green community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
internet access
key fob access
Luxurious Furnished Apartment In Cle Clinic Campus - Property Id: 314862

Beautiful luxury brand new boutique style Furnished apartments in heart of Cleveland Clinic main campus. Walk in distance to main hospital or new medical school or Dental school. Convenient located with Public transportation to University Circle, Downtown and Airport. Certified green building with custom unique features, each unit equipped with high efficiency stainless appliances, washer and dryer, central air condition, fiber optic internet, Bluetooth keyless access, security system etc., 1-3 bedrooms furnished apartments available flexible for short term to long term lease. Ideal for Residents doctors, registered nurses, medical school students or long term patients families for temporary housing. No hassle moving just carry luggage and settle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1934-e90th-street-cleveland-oh/314862
Property Id 314862

(RLNE5937131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 E90th Street have any available units?
1934 E90th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 E90th Street have?
Some of 1934 E90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 E90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 E90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 E90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 E90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1934 E90th Street offer parking?
No, 1934 E90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1934 E90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 E90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 E90th Street have a pool?
No, 1934 E90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 E90th Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 E90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 E90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 E90th Street has units with dishwashers.
