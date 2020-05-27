Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

19203 Pawnee Ave, Cleveland - 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home!



$925 rent / $925 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Do not miss out on this beautiful home that was just recently renovated! Home offers a large living room and eat in kitchen! Resident to provide their own stove/fridge, or we can provide for an additional $80/month appliance fee. Basement has a rec room that is separate from the laundry/utility room that has washer/dryer hook ups and additional storage space! 1 car detached garage with 1 additional off street parking space for resident to use in driveway! Backyard has great space for table & chairs to outdoor entertain!



Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.