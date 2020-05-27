All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

19203 Pawnee Ave

19203 Pawnee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19203 Pawnee Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44119
North Collinwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19203 Pawnee Ave, Cleveland - 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home!

$925 rent / $925 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Do not miss out on this beautiful home that was just recently renovated! Home offers a large living room and eat in kitchen! Resident to provide their own stove/fridge, or we can provide for an additional $80/month appliance fee. Basement has a rec room that is separate from the laundry/utility room that has washer/dryer hook ups and additional storage space! 1 car detached garage with 1 additional off street parking space for resident to use in driveway! Backyard has great space for table & chairs to outdoor entertain!

Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19203 Pawnee Ave have any available units?
19203 Pawnee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 19203 Pawnee Ave have?
Some of 19203 Pawnee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19203 Pawnee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19203 Pawnee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19203 Pawnee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19203 Pawnee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 19203 Pawnee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19203 Pawnee Ave offers parking.
Does 19203 Pawnee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19203 Pawnee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19203 Pawnee Ave have a pool?
No, 19203 Pawnee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19203 Pawnee Ave have accessible units?
No, 19203 Pawnee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19203 Pawnee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19203 Pawnee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
