All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 1860 West 48th Street Right Side.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
1860 West 48th Street Right Side
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1860 West 48th Street Right Side

1860 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Detroit - Shoreway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1860 West 48th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Ohio City Home for RENT - Two Story Newly updated Townhouse. Main level consists of open kitchen/living/dining spaces; laminate/ceramic tile flooring, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and access to the private parking lot in the back of the house. Central AC. Kitchen is newly updated and appointed with all appliances. Second floor consists of two bedrooms and a huge fully remodeled bathroom.

Townhouse is in walking distance to most of the attractions including West Side Market, Hingetown, Gordon Square Arts District, Edgewater beach and pavilion, Bridge etc. It is very close to Tremont and Downtown, in essence in the middle of it all. Highway access is few min away. Multiple restaurants and eateries are nearby.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3333709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have any available units?
1860 West 48th Street Right Side doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have?
Some of 1860 West 48th Street Right Side's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 West 48th Street Right Side currently offering any rent specials?
1860 West 48th Street Right Side isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 West 48th Street Right Side pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side is pet friendly.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side offer parking?
Yes, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side does offer parking.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have a pool?
No, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side does not have a pool.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have accessible units?
No, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 West 48th Street Right Side have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 West 48th Street Right Side has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322
Cleveland, OH 44118
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus