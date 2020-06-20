1860 West 48th Street Right Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Ohio City Home for RENT - Two Story Newly updated Townhouse. Main level consists of open kitchen/living/dining spaces; laminate/ceramic tile flooring, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and access to the private parking lot in the back of the house. Central AC. Kitchen is newly updated and appointed with all appliances. Second floor consists of two bedrooms and a huge fully remodeled bathroom.



Townhouse is in walking distance to most of the attractions including West Side Market, Hingetown, Gordon Square Arts District, Edgewater beach and pavilion, Bridge etc. It is very close to Tremont and Downtown, in essence in the middle of it all. Highway access is few min away. Multiple restaurants and eateries are nearby.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3333709)