18105 Olympia Road

Amenities
Are you looking for a great home in the Euclid-Green area of Cleveland? Come check this one out.
The eat-in kitchen is newly renovated and features glass tile backsplash, new cabinets, and wood look vinyl flooring. The large dining room retains its charming original built-in cabinets in front of the window, and the living room has a decorative fireplace.
Upstairs you'll find three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished third floor adds extra living space for a playroom or office.
There is off street parking, but the garage is not useable.
There are washer/dryer hookups in the basement.
Tenant to supply their own appliances.
Monthly rent is $850. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electric and takes care of the yard.
A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.
Not Section 8 eligible.
No Smoking Lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted they will require an additional deposit.
This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and require a non refundable $40 fee to do so. We do not accept evictions in the past 5 years.
To see all our available properties, schedule a showing, or apply please visit:
https://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com
We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.