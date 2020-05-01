All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 18105 Olympia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
18105 Olympia Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 PM

18105 Olympia Road

18105 Olympia Road · (234) 901-3932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Euclid - Green
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18105 Olympia Road, Cleveland, OH 44112
Euclid - Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Are you looking for a great home in the Euclid-Green area of Cleveland? Come check this one out.
The eat-in kitchen is newly renovated and features glass tile backsplash, new cabinets, and wood look vinyl flooring. The large dining room retains its charming original built-in cabinets in front of the window, and the living room has a decorative fireplace.
Upstairs you'll find three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished third floor adds extra living space for a playroom or office.
There is off street parking, but the garage is not useable.
There are washer/dryer hookups in the basement.
Tenant to supply their own appliances.

Monthly rent is $850. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electric and takes care of the yard.
A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.

Not Section 8 eligible.
No Smoking Lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted they will require an additional deposit.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and require a non refundable $40 fee to do so. We do not accept evictions in the past 5 years.
To see all our available properties, schedule a showing, or apply please visit:
https://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com

We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18105 Olympia Road have any available units?
18105 Olympia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 18105 Olympia Road have?
Some of 18105 Olympia Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18105 Olympia Road currently offering any rent specials?
18105 Olympia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18105 Olympia Road pet-friendly?
No, 18105 Olympia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 18105 Olympia Road offer parking?
Yes, 18105 Olympia Road does offer parking.
Does 18105 Olympia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18105 Olympia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18105 Olympia Road have a pool?
No, 18105 Olympia Road does not have a pool.
Does 18105 Olympia Road have accessible units?
No, 18105 Olympia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18105 Olympia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18105 Olympia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18105 Olympia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18105 Olympia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18105 Olympia Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr
Cleveland, OH 44106
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
Glenville CircleNorth
1400 East 105th Street
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity