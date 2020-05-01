18105 Olympia Road

Amenities

Are you looking for a great home in the Euclid-Green area of Cleveland? Come check this one out.

The eat-in kitchen is newly renovated and features glass tile backsplash, new cabinets, and wood look vinyl flooring. The large dining room retains its charming original built-in cabinets in front of the window, and the living room has a decorative fireplace.

Upstairs you'll find three good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished third floor adds extra living space for a playroom or office.

There is off street parking, but the garage is not useable.

There are washer/dryer hookups in the basement.

Tenant to supply their own appliances.



Monthly rent is $850. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electric and takes care of the yard.

A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.



Not Section 8 eligible.

No Smoking Lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted they will require an additional deposit.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and require a non refundable $40 fee to do so. We do not accept evictions in the past 5 years.

To see all our available properties, schedule a showing, or apply please visit:

https://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com



We adhere to all Fair Housing Laws.