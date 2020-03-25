All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:48 PM

1658 West 69th Street

1658 West 69th Street · (216) 208-8127
Location

1658 West 69th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a showing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1626400?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Just minutes from Gordon Square, Detroit-Shoreway,Ohio City and Downtown-
This beautifully updated historic home has so much to offer!
Front Porch!
All new wood flooring throughout 1st Floor! Contemporary paint colors!
Updated Kitchen with granite counters! New appliances provided!
Large Dining room opens to Living room and charming "parlor/office!"
New neutral carpet throughout 2nd floor featuring 3 Bedrooms
Full Bath with Tub/Shower and storage!
Basement for storage and laundry hook-up.
Charming covered back patio off dining room!
New windows. Central AC.
NOT Sec. 8 Approved.
Minutes from W. 25th St. Dining, entertainment, Westside Market and more!
To schedule a showing or for more information,
email David@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 440-781-6174

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,240, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 West 69th Street have any available units?
1658 West 69th Street has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1658 West 69th Street have?
Some of 1658 West 69th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 West 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1658 West 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 West 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 West 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1658 West 69th Street offer parking?
No, 1658 West 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1658 West 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 West 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 West 69th Street have a pool?
No, 1658 West 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1658 West 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 1658 West 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 West 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 West 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 West 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1658 West 69th Street has units with air conditioning.
