16225 Kollin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom home.

Updated kitchen with lovely wood flooring.

Opens up to dining room and living room.

New Neutral carpet throughout.

3 bedrooms all on 1st floor with nice size closets.

Updated bath with tub/shower.

Basement with laundry area and storage.

NO Garage.

Off Lee Rd. right by I-480.

NOT Sec. 8 Approved

For more information email Sharon@iip-management.com OR

Call/text 216-310-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $840, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $840, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

