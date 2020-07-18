All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:40 PM

16225 Kollin Avenue

16225 Kollin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16225 Kollin Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
To schedule a showing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066745?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Cozy 3 bedroom home.
Updated kitchen with lovely wood flooring.
Opens up to dining room and living room.
New Neutral carpet throughout.
3 bedrooms all on 1st floor with nice size closets.
Updated bath with tub/shower.
Basement with laundry area and storage.
NO Garage.
Off Lee Rd. right by I-480.
NOT Sec. 8 Approved
For more information email Sharon@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-310-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $840, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $840, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16225 Kollin Avenue have any available units?
16225 Kollin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 16225 Kollin Avenue have?
Some of 16225 Kollin Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16225 Kollin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16225 Kollin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16225 Kollin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16225 Kollin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16225 Kollin Avenue offer parking?
No, 16225 Kollin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16225 Kollin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16225 Kollin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16225 Kollin Avenue have a pool?
No, 16225 Kollin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16225 Kollin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16225 Kollin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16225 Kollin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16225 Kollin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
