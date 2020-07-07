1620 Branch Ave

Amenities

RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st. This beautiful home was built in 1870 and maintains much of it's original beauty! Oversize UPSTAIRS unit 2 bedrooms, a 3rd 'bonus' room (use as office/study/exercise room). Large separate dining room and kitchen loaded with cabinets! Completely updated including AC with air cleaner. Newer flooring, appliances including Washer & Dryer, huge basement,over sized heated garage and semi-private backyard. Home has been OWNER occupied & well cared for over 30 years. It won't last, call for your private showing today! Security deposit same as rent. Prefer no pets but would consider.

NO SEC 8

NO VOUCHERS