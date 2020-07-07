All apartments in Cleveland
1620 Branch Ave

1620 Branch Ave · (216) 374-0230
Location

1620 Branch Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st. This beautiful home was built in 1870 and maintains much of it's original beauty! Oversize UPSTAIRS unit 2 bedrooms, a 3rd 'bonus' room (use as office/study/exercise room). Large separate dining room and kitchen loaded with cabinets! Completely updated including AC with air cleaner. Newer flooring, appliances including Washer & Dryer, huge basement,over sized heated garage and semi-private backyard. Home has been OWNER occupied & well cared for over 30 years. It won't last, call for your private showing today! Security deposit same as rent. Prefer no pets but would consider.
NO SEC 8
NO VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Branch Ave have any available units?
1620 Branch Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Branch Ave have?
Some of 1620 Branch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Branch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Branch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1620 Branch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Branch Ave offers parking.
Does 1620 Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Branch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 1620 Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1620 Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Branch Ave has units with dishwashers.
