Cleveland, OH
1614 Holyrood Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1614 Holyrood Rd.

1614 Holyrood Road · (216) 465-4011
Location

1614 Holyrood Road, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 Holyrood Rd. · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

Beautilful 3 bed 2 bath home - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with nice finishing touches located near shopping is ready to call your home. Tenant pays water & sewer, electric and gas. This home is ready to call home! Schedule a showing today!

Screening: We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for doing the background check. We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income, job history and landlord references. If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who didn’t think they qualify do.

Neighborhood: Many times people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We can’t easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property.

Pets: We Don't Charge a Pet deposit but we do charge an extra $25 per month for pet. If pets allowed.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. B2B Realty has its own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property including painting it except for special exceptions.

(RLNE5886838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have any available units?
1614 Holyrood Rd. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
Is 1614 Holyrood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Holyrood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Holyrood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. offer parking?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have a pool?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Holyrood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Holyrood Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
