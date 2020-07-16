1573 C East 118 St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful rental opportunity. Walk to CWRU. Like new built in 2015. Hurry wont last. Location location location! This 5 year young townhouse is across the street from Case Western Reserve University! Come home to this beautifully finished contemporary townhouse complete with an open floor plan featuring a kitchen with granite counters, S.S. appliances, custom tile back-splash and bamboo flooring living space, and carpet bedrooms. The master suite comes complete with a private bath with stunning ceramic tile and walk-in shower. This home comes with a private roof-top over-sized deck that looks out over the abundance of huge trees surrounding the adjoining civil war era memorial. The tenant will enjoy the washer-dryer unit on the second floor as well as a two car attached tandem garage. Located just minutes from University Circle, Wade Oval, and Little Italy, you can go out and enjoy world-class dining, arts, and cultural venues or take a 10-minute drive to downtown.