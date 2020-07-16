All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1573 C East 118 St

1573 E 118th St · (216) 406-5729
Location

1573 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful rental opportunity. Walk to CWRU. Like new built in 2015. Hurry wont last. Location location location! This 5 year young townhouse is across the street from Case Western Reserve University! Come home to this beautifully finished contemporary townhouse complete with an open floor plan featuring a kitchen with granite counters, S.S. appliances, custom tile back-splash and bamboo flooring living space, and carpet bedrooms. The master suite comes complete with a private bath with stunning ceramic tile and walk-in shower. This home comes with a private roof-top over-sized deck that looks out over the abundance of huge trees surrounding the adjoining civil war era memorial. The tenant will enjoy the washer-dryer unit on the second floor as well as a two car attached tandem garage. Located just minutes from University Circle, Wade Oval, and Little Italy, you can go out and enjoy world-class dining, arts, and cultural venues or take a 10-minute drive to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1573 C East 118 St have any available units?
1573 C East 118 St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1573 C East 118 St have?
Some of 1573 C East 118 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1573 C East 118 St currently offering any rent specials?
1573 C East 118 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 C East 118 St pet-friendly?
No, 1573 C East 118 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1573 C East 118 St offer parking?
Yes, 1573 C East 118 St offers parking.
Does 1573 C East 118 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1573 C East 118 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 C East 118 St have a pool?
No, 1573 C East 118 St does not have a pool.
Does 1573 C East 118 St have accessible units?
No, 1573 C East 118 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 C East 118 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1573 C East 118 St has units with dishwashers.
