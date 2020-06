Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the most prime location for Cleveland nightlife and attractions. This unit is a 5 minute walk to Gordon Square restaurants, bars, and theaters, and a 10 minute walk to the beach with easy access to the bike path. This historic yet updated 3 bedroom upper unit apartment features original hardwood floors, exposed brick, spacious living areas, an updated kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, and central heat & A/C with in-unit thermostat.