1350 W 61st St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Note: Photos include current and some photos take last year.



You won't see another rental opportunity like this. Right in the heart of Gordon Square less than 5 minute walk to Astoria, XYZ, Happy Dog, Spice, Stone Mad, Toast, Il Rione, just to name a few.



Thoughtful luxury interior renovation with too many features to list. Third floor has been transformed into a master suite includes with custom closet area and master bath with locally sourced live edge vanity and beautiful slate shower wall.



Second floor includes 2nd bedroom and office/additional living space and open living dining and kitchen areas. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for both cooking and entertaining. Plenty of storage nice gas range and custom made island. Outdoor space includes front porch and balcony off kitchen. Island base made by Hans Nobel design in Cleveland. Re-purposed light pendants by Vector Design right here in Gordon Square! New back porch perfect for a grilling in the summer. Separate laundry room in suite with new washer/dryer. Pets considered on case by case basis.