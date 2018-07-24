All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:05 AM

1350 W 61st St

1350 West 61st Street · (440) 772-0020
Location

1350 West 61st Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 8

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Note: Photos include current and some photos take last year.

You won't see another rental opportunity like this. Right in the heart of Gordon Square less than 5 minute walk to Astoria, XYZ, Happy Dog, Spice, Stone Mad, Toast, Il Rione, just to name a few.

Thoughtful luxury interior renovation with too many features to list. Third floor has been transformed into a master suite includes with custom closet area and master bath with locally sourced live edge vanity and beautiful slate shower wall.

Second floor includes 2nd bedroom and office/additional living space and open living dining and kitchen areas. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for both cooking and entertaining. Plenty of storage nice gas range and custom made island. Outdoor space includes front porch and balcony off kitchen. Island base made by Hans Nobel design in Cleveland. Re-purposed light pendants by Vector Design right here in Gordon Square! New back porch perfect for a grilling in the summer. Separate laundry room in suite with new washer/dryer. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 W 61st St have any available units?
1350 W 61st St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1350 W 61st St have?
Some of 1350 W 61st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 W 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
1350 W 61st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 W 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 W 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 1350 W 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 1350 W 61st St does offer parking.
Does 1350 W 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 W 61st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 W 61st St have a pool?
No, 1350 W 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 1350 W 61st St have accessible units?
No, 1350 W 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 W 61st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 W 61st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 W 61st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 W 61st St has units with air conditioning.
