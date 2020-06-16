All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:01 AM

1237 Washington Avenue - 1

1237 Washington Ave · (216) 527-2211
Location

1237 Washington Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
The Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Contemporary 1 bedroom, 1 bath Corner Stonebridge Condo on West Bank Of Flats. Partial views of skyline, lake & river! Impressive floor-to-ceiling windows, large great room with wood floors, slider to balcony and gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances! In-suite laundry with washer & dryer! Amenities include Health Club, Rooftop access, secured entry and building security. Walking distance to Aquarium, East and West flats, West Side Market, Ohio City, downtown and all major sports venues! Enjoy living in The Flats and Night Life with music, food, comedy, fitness, outdoor recreation and more at your doorsteps! Easy commute to CLE International Airport and Cleveland Clinic Hospital Network.
Each suite is a little different with a variety of one, two and two+ bedroom penthouse layouts to choose from. There is consistency in finishes, however, as each condo has been built out with a very contemporary style and luxurious finishes. Each condo comes with in suite washer/dryer, walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and most of the units come with at least one covered parking spot. The building offers concierge service and a very well appointed fitness area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1237 Washington Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1237 Washington Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Washington Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
