1237 Washington Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking

Contemporary 1 bedroom, 1 bath Corner Stonebridge Condo on West Bank Of Flats. Partial views of skyline, lake & river! Impressive floor-to-ceiling windows, large great room with wood floors, slider to balcony and gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances! In-suite laundry with washer & dryer! Amenities include Health Club, Rooftop access, secured entry and building security. Walking distance to Aquarium, East and West flats, West Side Market, Ohio City, downtown and all major sports venues! Enjoy living in The Flats and Night Life with music, food, comedy, fitness, outdoor recreation and more at your doorsteps! Easy commute to CLE International Airport and Cleveland Clinic Hospital Network.

Each suite is a little different with a variety of one, two and two+ bedroom penthouse layouts to choose from. There is consistency in finishes, however, as each condo has been built out with a very contemporary style and luxurious finishes. Each condo comes with in suite washer/dryer, walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and most of the units come with at least one covered parking spot. The building offers concierge service and a very well appointed fitness area.