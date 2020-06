Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet

Freshly updated downstairs apartment with new carpet, paint and wood look vinyl tile. This bright and sunny unit has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. It has charming built-in's in the dining room and a front porch for enjoying summer days.

There is off street tenant parking.

Washer and dryer hookups in the basement for each unit.



Monthly rent is $625 includes water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.

Owner pays for snow removal and lawn care.



This unit is Section 8 and EDEN eligible.



This unit is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a $40/applicant non refundable fee to do so.