2228 South Taylor Rd

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fully renovated glamour bath with ceramic tile flooring and ceramic tile tub surround. Beautiful living and formal dining room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Fireplace redone with slate tile. Laundry room includes washer and dryer! Forced air heating. New vinyl double pane replacement windows. Enjoy coffee or your favorite drink on the 2nd floor walkout porch! Beautifully landscaped yard and new concrete driveway. Landlord responsible for lawncare. Two car garage. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Close to Cleveland Clinic, Case Western University, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more! All leases to end April, May, June 2022. Pet Fee $25 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for move in until July 10, 2020.