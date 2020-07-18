All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Find more places like 2228 South Taylor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland Heights, OH
/
2228 South Taylor Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2228 South Taylor Rd

2228 South Taylor Road · (216) 410-8093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fully renovated glamour bath with ceramic tile flooring and ceramic tile tub surround. Beautiful living and formal dining room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Fireplace redone with slate tile. Laundry room includes washer and dryer! Forced air heating. New vinyl double pane replacement windows. Enjoy coffee or your favorite drink on the 2nd floor walkout porch! Beautifully landscaped yard and new concrete driveway. Landlord responsible for lawncare. Two car garage. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. Close to Cleveland Clinic, Case Western University, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more! All leases to end April, May, June 2022. Pet Fee $25 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for move in until July 10, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 25
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have any available units?
2228 South Taylor Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2228 South Taylor Rd have?
Some of 2228 South Taylor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 South Taylor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2228 South Taylor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 South Taylor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 South Taylor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2228 South Taylor Rd offers parking.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 South Taylor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have a pool?
No, 2228 South Taylor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have accessible units?
No, 2228 South Taylor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 South Taylor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 South Taylor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 South Taylor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2228 South Taylor Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland Heights 1 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Heights Apartments with GaragesCleveland Heights Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coventry Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity