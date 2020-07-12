137 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH with parking

AL
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Coventry Village
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
2970 Edgehill Rd
2970 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Don't miss this large 1,500 square feet side-by-side (per unit) , featuring 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled and move-in ready! A bright living room includes large windows and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,245 rent / $1,245 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1908 Staunton Rd
1908 Staunton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1437 sqft
Fabulous, updated colonial in Cleveland Heights short drive to the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, University Circle and much more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Cleveland
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Cleveland
1695 Glenmont - Down
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1336 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in great Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Just steps from Coventry shopping district; short drive/bus to University Circle. Move-in ready. 1st floor unit features updated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, lots of storage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cleveland Heights, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cleveland Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

