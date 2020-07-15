Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard
·
(216) 293-8755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Coventry Village
Price and availability
VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 31
$790
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manor.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
oven
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve.
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12-24 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Trash
Application Fee:
$35
Deposit:
One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Manor have any available units?
The Manor has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Manor have?
Some of The Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is The Manor currently offering any rent specials?
The Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manor pet-friendly?
No, The Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights
.
Does The Manor offer parking?
Yes, The Manor offers parking.
Does The Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manor have a pool?
No, The Manor does not have a pool.
Does The Manor have accessible units?
No, The Manor does not have accessible units.
Does The Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, The Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Manor has units with air conditioning.
John Carroll University