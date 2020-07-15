/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Noble Nela
1052 Woodview Road
1052 Woodview Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
$1,500
- (RLNE5781346)
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland Heights
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
6 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland Heights
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4880 Northfield Rd
4880 Northfield Road, North Randall, OH
Studio
$2,500
10245 sqft
Great location for any retail, traffic is amazing and close to all major freeways.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
17515 South Miles
17515 South Miles Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$3,000
8162 sqft
Commercial property 3 minutes from I-480 Lee Rd. exit. Total sq ft is 8,162; 927 of that are five offices with two bathrooms, central air, and heat. The other 7,235 is heated warehouse space with a loading dock and drive in door.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland Heights
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 17 at 02:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
$
81 Units Available
Gateway District
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$14,739
8600 sqft
The Athlon offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes with more than 80 unique floor plans. Multi-level suites offer soaring ceiling heights and ample natural light! Apartment sizes range from 500-square-foot to a massive 1,600.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!
Similar Pages
Cleveland Heights 1 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCleveland Heights 3 BedroomsCleveland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Cleveland Heights Apartments with GarageCleveland Heights Apartments with GymCleveland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCleveland Heights Apartments with ParkingCleveland Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH