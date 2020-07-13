/
pet friendly apartments
156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Coventry Village
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,245 rent / $1,245 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3238 Oak Rd. (3240)
3238 Oak Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
3238 Oak Rd., Cleveland Heights - Stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit of duplex with 1st and 2nd floors. (RLNE2227968)
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Fairmont
2504 Derbyshire Rd, 7
2504 Derbyshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled garden apartment with W/D - Property Id: 318781 Beautiful garden apartment is located at desired Cedar/Fairmount area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Fairhill Apartments
12700 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Centrally located four story elevator building with a heated underground parking. Across from Shaker Lakes. On RTA bus line with easy access to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, and University Hospitals.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Mercer
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
