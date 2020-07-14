All apartments in Cleveland Heights
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard · (216) 600-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Coventry Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1992 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Regis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area. Within a few minutes drive to Case West Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, Cleveland Museum of Art and Severance Hall.
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $595 to 1 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Regis have any available units?
St. Regis has 2 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. Regis have?
Some of St. Regis's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Regis currently offering any rent specials?
St. Regis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Regis pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Regis is pet friendly.
Does St. Regis offer parking?
Yes, St. Regis offers parking.
Does St. Regis have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Regis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Regis have a pool?
No, St. Regis does not have a pool.
Does St. Regis have accessible units?
No, St. Regis does not have accessible units.
Does St. Regis have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Regis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St. Regis have units with air conditioning?
No, St. Regis does not have units with air conditioning.
