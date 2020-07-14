2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106 Coventry Village
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 7 · Avail. now
$850
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 5 · Avail. now
$1,105
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1992 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Regis.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area. Within a few minutes drive to Case West Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, Cleveland Museum of Art and Severance Hall. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)