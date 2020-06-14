Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH with garage

Cleveland Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd
2929 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1990 Marlindale Road
1990 Marlindale Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1955 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555151?source=marketing SEC. 8 Welcome! Spacious home with large kitchen. Dining Room with built-ins. Large living room with fireplace feature.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2624 South Taylor Road
2624 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Remodeled home. New windows, roof, bathrooms,electrical and kitchen.Finished third floor. Large yard. Close to Fairmount blvd.,Walk to On The Rise! Not section approved. Three story colonial.2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2624 Hampshire Road - 1
2624 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE. If you need space this is the place. 4 floors of living makes it feel like a mansion.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland Heights
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

