2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
142 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
2257 Rexwood
2257 Rexwood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Renovated two bedroom furnished unit. Full kitchen, wifi and cable included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2784 Euclid Heights Blvd
2784 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
This furnished unit has central air and thermal windows. A locker/closet is included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2096 Surrey Rd
2096 Surrey Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
This first floor unit features a granite kitchen and new windows.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2707 Lancashire Rd
2707 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
University Circle
9 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
University Circle
8 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Buckeye - Shaker
2 Units Available
Fairhill Gardens
12850 Fairhill Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$785
612 sqft
Welcome to Fairhill Gardens. The property boasts 73 garden-style suites located in Shaker Heights, just minutes from Shaker Square, Larchmere Blvd. shops & restaurants, and University Circle.
