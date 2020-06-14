112 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleveland Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd
2929 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2707 Lancashire Rd
2707 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2624 South Taylor Road
2624 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Remodeled home. New windows, roof, bathrooms,electrical and kitchen.Finished third floor. Large yard. Close to Fairmount blvd.,Walk to On The Rise! Not section approved. Three story colonial.2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2624 Hampshire Road - 1
2624 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE. If you need space this is the place. 4 floors of living makes it feel like a mansion.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3593 Raymont Blvd
3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2901 East 119th St
2901 East 119th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1305 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cleveland Heights, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleveland Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

