144 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH with balcony

Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1884 sqft
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2624 South Taylor Road
2624 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Remodeled home. New windows, roof, bathrooms,electrical and kitchen.Finished third floor. Large yard. Close to Fairmount blvd.,Walk to On The Rise! Not section approved. Three story colonial.2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Circle
7 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cleveland Heights, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cleveland Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

