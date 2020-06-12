/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Greyton Rd.
1024 Greyton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
- (RLNE5781347)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noble Nela
1 Unit Available
971 Selwyn Rd.
971 Selwyn Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1167 sqft
selwyn - selwyn (RLNE5781022)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3289 Meadowbrook Blvd
3289 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
- Move right into this beautifully remodeled three story Cleveland Heights home. Updated throughout. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Kitchen with granite countertops and updated cabinets and backsplash, bathroom with ceramic tile. Central air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2836 Mayfield Rd.
2836 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
- (RLNE5249180)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2929 Meadowbrook Blvd
2929 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@Gmail.com with all questions or offers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1612 Coventry Rd
1612 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1402 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN! Enjoy single family living in the Historic Coventry area. Within walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Coventry. Just a 10 min drive to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Marlindale Road
1990 Marlindale Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555151?source=marketing SEC. 8 Welcome! Spacious home with large kitchen. Dining Room with built-ins. Large living room with fireplace feature.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2624 South Taylor Road
2624 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Remodeled home. New windows, roof, bathrooms,electrical and kitchen.Finished third floor. Large yard. Close to Fairmount blvd.,Walk to On The Rise! Not section approved. Three story colonial.2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard
3052 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
carpet 2019 Side by side 2 family. 4 bedroom. 2 full baths. Central heat. New Windows. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer incl. 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
13062 cedar rd
13062 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
Three story side by side home.modern kitchen. Wood floors. New windows. 3 bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, and full bathroom with tub/shower. 2nd full bath with shower. Finished third floor. 2 rooms with a walk in cedar closet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2624 Hampshire Road - 1
2624 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
HUGE. If you need space this is the place. 4 floors of living makes it feel like a mansion.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
911 Caledonia Ave.
911 Caledonia Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1728 sqft
Cleveland Heights 3 bedroom - caledonia single (RLNE4437707)
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1387 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
