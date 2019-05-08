922 Weninger Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in West End - Luxury townhouse in the West End. This 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhouse boasts a large, eat-in kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. Second floor bedrooms, each with full bath, offer privacy, and the master has an en-suite with a shower and double bowl sink. The lower level is finished for that extra living space and includes a washer and dryer in the laundry room. The unit also has a detached 2 car garage, with garage door opener, and a deck accessible from the kitchen for outdoor living. HOA fees included. Resident pays all utilities. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-399-8589



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4191091)