Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

922 Weninger Circle

922 Weninger Circle · (513) 399-8589
Location

922 Weninger Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45203
West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 922 Weninger Circle · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in West End - Luxury townhouse in the West End. This 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhouse boasts a large, eat-in kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. Second floor bedrooms, each with full bath, offer privacy, and the master has an en-suite with a shower and double bowl sink. The lower level is finished for that extra living space and includes a washer and dryer in the laundry room. The unit also has a detached 2 car garage, with garage door opener, and a deck accessible from the kitchen for outdoor living. HOA fees included. Resident pays all utilities. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-399-8589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4191091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Weninger Circle have any available units?
922 Weninger Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Weninger Circle have?
Some of 922 Weninger Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Weninger Circle currently offering any rent specials?
922 Weninger Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Weninger Circle pet-friendly?
No, 922 Weninger Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 922 Weninger Circle offer parking?
Yes, 922 Weninger Circle does offer parking.
Does 922 Weninger Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Weninger Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Weninger Circle have a pool?
No, 922 Weninger Circle does not have a pool.
Does 922 Weninger Circle have accessible units?
No, 922 Weninger Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Weninger Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Weninger Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
