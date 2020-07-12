/
evanston
Last updated July 12 2020
156 Apartments for rent in Evanston, Cincinnati, OH
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3057 Obryon St - 2
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3444 Evanston Avenue,
3444 Evanston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3115 Durrell Avenue - 7
3115 Durrell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors! Laundry Facilities on-site. Owner paid heat, water and trash. Accepting Assistance Programs. Secure building. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Evanston
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
16 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603-613 Forest Ave
603 Forest Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Forest Ave.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 Alms Pl 5
2906 Alms Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
750 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Alms - Property Id: 303424 2906 Alms Place unit 2 and 5 are LARGE 1st and second floor two bedrooms, located in Walnut Hills. Photos will be added as the units become more complete.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1829 COURTLAND AVENUE
1829 Courtland Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2331 Park Ave 3
2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544 Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
427 Torrence Court
427 Torrence Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
3237 sqft
Walk through the 3D Virtual Tour! Gorgeous fully renovated home, well-loved by the owners & now available to lease for the first time! Over 3200 SF, features incl chef's kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, huge master suite with amazing closets &
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2705 Willard Avenue - 2
2705 Willard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Stunning one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Rookwood! These units are totally renovated with new appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and much more! Enjoy walking to Hyde Park, Oakley, and Rookwood Commons.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2316 Dana Avenue
2316 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
Picture Perfect! Gorgeous kitchen with granite stainless steel appliances, tile, wine frig. Updated bath. Desirable Hyde Park! Move in Ready!
1 of 32
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2334 Riverside Drive
2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1767 sqft
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
