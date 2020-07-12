/
walnut hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati, OH
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
17 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 Alms Pl 5
2906 Alms Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
750 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Alms - Property Id: 303424 2906 Alms Place unit 2 and 5 are LARGE 1st and second floor two bedrooms, located in Walnut Hills. Photos will be added as the units become more complete.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2331 Park Ave 3
2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544 Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Hills
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
95 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
9 Units Available
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
35 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
21 Units Available
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1008 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
98 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603-613 Forest Ave
603 Forest Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Forest Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 303
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,145
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Wareham Dr
1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967 Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
426 Northern Ave
426 Northern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
Located in the exculusive Hickory Place Townhomes, across form CHMC and minutes from downtown. Features incl; contemporary open design, HW floors, quartz countes, SS applicances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
