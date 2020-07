Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse e-payments fire pit online portal trash valet

Modern. Spacious. Open concept. Granite. Stainless. Pool. Fitness. Theater. Yes, it's all here. Heritage At Oakley Square in Cincinnati, OH offers all-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Located on the Oakley neighborhood, living here is more than just your apartment. It's your Lifestyle. Meeting friends for dinner and drinks just became the best part of your day. Less than 10 minutes by foot to Oakley Square, that's barely enough to work up an appetite. With all the modern amenities you could wish for and a killer location, Heritage At Oakley Square is where you live. Come visit us today!