Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7956 Stillwell Road

7956 Stillwell Road · (937) 435-5000 ext. 101
Location

7956 Stillwell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45237
Roselawn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7956 Stillwell Road · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Move In Ready! - Welcome to this spacious split-level home. Featuring a large living room with closet storage, Nice dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet storage, Appliances are not included. Upstairs is the full bath, 2 nice sized bedrooms with closet storage and Master bedroom with Master bath. Additional storage in hall. Downstairs is an additional room that could be used as an Office/Work space, Playroom or Additional living space. With access to the 2 car garage, unfinished basement with Washer/Dryer hookups and Backyard. Offers off Street parking with driveway and attached 2 car garage. Central A/C.

**Appliances and Utilities are not included. Includes Central A/C.

Please call our office to schedule a showing at (937) 435-5000 You can also visit our website at www.937435rent.com to see all of our listings and to apply online.

At this time we are NOT participating in any Section 8 programs

(RLNE5644342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7956 Stillwell Road have any available units?
7956 Stillwell Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 7956 Stillwell Road have?
Some of 7956 Stillwell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7956 Stillwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
7956 Stillwell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7956 Stillwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 7956 Stillwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 7956 Stillwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 7956 Stillwell Road does offer parking.
Does 7956 Stillwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7956 Stillwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7956 Stillwell Road have a pool?
No, 7956 Stillwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 7956 Stillwell Road have accessible units?
No, 7956 Stillwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7956 Stillwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7956 Stillwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
