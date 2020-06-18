7956 Stillwell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Single Family 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Move In Ready! - Welcome to this spacious split-level home. Featuring a large living room with closet storage, Nice dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet storage, Appliances are not included. Upstairs is the full bath, 2 nice sized bedrooms with closet storage and Master bedroom with Master bath. Additional storage in hall. Downstairs is an additional room that could be used as an Office/Work space, Playroom or Additional living space. With access to the 2 car garage, unfinished basement with Washer/Dryer hookups and Backyard. Offers off Street parking with driveway and attached 2 car garage. Central A/C.



**Appliances and Utilities are not included. Includes Central A/C.



Please call our office to schedule a showing at (937) 435-5000 You can also visit our website at www.937435rent.com to see all of our listings and to apply online.



At this time we are NOT participating in any Section 8 programs



(RLNE5644342)