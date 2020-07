Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bike storage package receiving tennis court 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Olde Towne In Kenwood Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio!If you're looking for comfortable, completely family-oriented lifestyle apartments near Kenwood, Olde Towne is the place to be! Set back in a residential neighborhood in a park like setting, it has so much to offer everyone and is located in one of the best school districts-Indian Hill Schools. Check out our Walkscore to learn more about our awesome neighborhood and our almost perfect ratings on www.aptratings.com !