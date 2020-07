Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym green community parking pool garage internet access package receiving

Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all. Ideally situated in Mt. Auburn, you’ll have quick, easy access to Downtown, Clifton and all the surrounding neighborhoods. This place has everything you want in a location you’ll love. Come experience life at One41 Wellington.