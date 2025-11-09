1 of 83
(931) 293-9095
The Highland Apartments*
Browse Similar Places
Price and Availability
Verified by The Highland Apartments* 20 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Highland Apartments*.
Never miss a deal!
Get immediate alerts when prices drop or new units arrive.
Turn on alerts
Unit 18
$725
Unit 9
$725
Unit 12
$725
Connect with The Highland Apartments*(931) 293-9095
Closed
Find apartments similar to The Highland Apartments*
How many bedrooms do you need?
405 Beech Street, Clarksville, TN 37042 New Providence
Location
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from The Highland Apartments*. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Explore the Area
Brother Doc's Holy Smoked Jerky
1.1 mi
Priceless IGA
1.1 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1.1 mi
Kroger
1.2 mi
La Mexicana Mercado Y Taqueria
1.7 mi
Waffle House
0.8 mi
Hoo-ligan's Sports Bar
0.8 mi
Cook Out
0.9 mi
Hooter's
0.9 mi
China Wok Express
0.9 mi
Plum Street
0.2 mi
Plum Street
0.2 mi
Power Street
0.2 mi
Power Street
0.2 mi
Locust Street
0.3 mi
Parr Field
4.0 mi
Titan Field
4.9 mi
Outlaw Field
5.4 mi
Saber Army Airfield
5.9 mi
Campbell Army Airfield
10.7 mi
6
Byrns L Darden Elementary School
0.2 mi
3
Burt Elementary School
1.7 mi
4
Kenwood High School
2.0 mi
4
Kenwood Middle School
2.1 mi
6
Kenwood Elementary School
2.1 mi
Lettie Kendall Park
0.6 mi
Trice Landing Park
0.6 mi
New Providence Recreation Area
0.7 mi
Fort Defiance Park
0.7 mi
North Ford Mountain Bike Trails
0.9 mi
Anytime Fitness
1.1 mi
Pythagoras Lodge 23
1.1 mi
McGregor Park Amphitheatre
1.1 mi
Maxx Fitness
1.3 mi
Winfield Dunn Center
1.4 mi
Anita's Dog Gone Salon
1.7 mi
The Kennel Shop
1.7 mi
M&M Dog Grooming
1.9 mi
Cats on Commerce
1.9 mi
J&M Pet Land
2.0 mi
More Rental Options
Amenities
Property Type
Cities
- Oak Grove, KY Apartments (25)
- Hopkinsville, KY Apartments (27)
- Elkton, KY Apartments (4)
- Ashland City, TN Apartments (8)
- La Vergne, TN Apartments (34)
- Franklin, KY Apartments (12)
- Nashville, TN Apartments (923)
- Thompson's Station, TN Apartments (9)
- Brentwood, TN Apartments (15)
- Berry Hill, TN Apartments (4)
- Gallatin, TN Apartments (43)
- Benton, KY Apartments (4)
- Russellville, KY Apartments (6)
- Lebanon, TN Apartments (37)
- Millersville, TN Apartments (5)
- Bowling Green, KY Apartments (97)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The Highland Apartments* has 7 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
In Clarksville, TN, the average rent is $895 for a studio, $1,064 for a 1-bedroom, $1,249 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,498 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clarksville, TN, check out our monthly Clarksville, TN Rent Report.
Some of The Highland Apartments*'s amenities include microwave, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
The Highland Apartments* is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, The Highland Apartments* is not pet-friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet-friendly listings in Clarksville.
No, The Highland Apartments* does not offer parking.
No, The Highland Apartments* does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, The Highland Apartments* does not have a pool.
No, The Highland Apartments* does not have accessible units.
No, The Highland Apartments* does not have units with dishwashers.