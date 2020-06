Amenities

Welcome to Bronxville Knolls! Here's your chance to rent an updated top floor unit with tons of light and storage. Enter into your own private entrance and walk up the stairs to a foyer that leads to a spacious and sunny living room. Off the living room, you'll find a dining room and updated kitchen. A hallway leads to a full bathroom and large bedroom. Pull down the stairs in the hallway and you'll find a semi-finished over sized attic with TONS of storage space! This complex offers multiple laundry rooms and assigned parking. With only a short distance to the train station and Cross County Shopping Complex, this unit is a must see!