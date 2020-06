Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in a multi family home in Yonkers, close to Cross County. $2300 a month with heat and hot water included. Great features include hardwood floors, separate dining room and eat-in kitchen, tons of natural light, enclosed porch that can be used for storage. Nice quiet street, tenants can park on street. No pets, no laundry. Tenants need to be able to prove at least 3x the monthly rent as income, and good credit. Please call for a showing today!