This apartment was just finished renovating, it comes with new appliances, Close to all, hospital, restaurants and malls. HAs access to transportation bus, to train. Small pets are allowed. Landlords will take program. A must see..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have any available units?
44 Groshon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
Is 44 Groshon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 Groshon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Groshon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Groshon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue offer parking?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have a pool?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Groshon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Groshon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.