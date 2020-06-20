All apartments in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY
237 N Broadway
237 N Broadway

237 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

237 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701
Getty Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
TOP FLOOR with LOVELY RIVER VIEWS from living room and bedroom! You can see the beautiful Hudson River and the enchanting Manhattan skyline from this large one bedroom, which is walkable to all--train (it's only 30 minutes to Midtown), shops, buses (just around the corner!), and the Yonkers waterfront. The unit offers a pretty brick floor in the entryway and hard wood floors in the bedroom. The kitchen can accommodate a bistro table by its large windows. Additionally, there are four closets and a sparkling bathroom. Board approval is required. This is a non-smoking unit. There is a laundry room in the basement and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Street parking is abundant and free. Don t miss this charming space with amazing Hudson River and Manhattan skyline views as you live the good life in downtown Yonkers! (Virtual Tour link (copy and paste) https://vimeo.com/422626390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 N Broadway have any available units?
237 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 237 N Broadway have?
Some of 237 N Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
237 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 237 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 237 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 237 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 237 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 237 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 237 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 237 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 237 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
