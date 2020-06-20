237 N Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

TOP FLOOR with LOVELY RIVER VIEWS from living room and bedroom! You can see the beautiful Hudson River and the enchanting Manhattan skyline from this large one bedroom, which is walkable to all--train (it's only 30 minutes to Midtown), shops, buses (just around the corner!), and the Yonkers waterfront. The unit offers a pretty brick floor in the entryway and hard wood floors in the bedroom. The kitchen can accommodate a bistro table by its large windows. Additionally, there are four closets and a sparkling bathroom. Board approval is required. This is a non-smoking unit. There is a laundry room in the basement and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Street parking is abundant and free. Don t miss this charming space with amazing Hudson River and Manhattan skyline views as you live the good life in downtown Yonkers! (Virtual Tour link (copy and paste) https://vimeo.com/422626390)