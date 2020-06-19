All apartments in Yonkers
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue

166 Yonkers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701
Nodine Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets. Plus extra large master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, great windows, and en-suite luxury style master bath. Second bedroom and new hall bath. Enjoy your private terrace with tree top views. Great location so close to all parkways and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have any available units?
166 Yonkers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 166 Yonkers Avenue have?
Some of 166 Yonkers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Yonkers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
166 Yonkers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Yonkers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 166 Yonkers Avenue does offer parking.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have a pool?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Yonkers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Yonkers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
