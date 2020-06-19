166 Yonkers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets. Plus extra large master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, great windows, and en-suite luxury style master bath. Second bedroom and new hall bath. Enjoy your private terrace with tree top views. Great location so close to all parkways and public transportation.