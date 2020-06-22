15 Belmont Ave., #1

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Studio with ALL utilities included Available June 15 for rent for $1550 a month. Located in the Dunwoodie section of Yonkers. The unit has a separate sleeping alcove that is almost like a separate bedroom. Appliances in the unit are all brand new. Street parking available. Washer/dryer on premises (coin operated). 10 Minute bus ride to 4 Train, and 5 minute bus ride to Metro North. No Pets, No Smoking. 1 year lease. Annual income of at least 3x the monthly rent required. Please call for a showing today!