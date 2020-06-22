All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

15 Belmont Ave., #1

15 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15 Belmont Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Studio with ALL utilities included Available June 15 for rent for $1550 a month. Located in the Dunwoodie section of Yonkers. The unit has a separate sleeping alcove that is almost like a separate bedroom. Appliances in the unit are all brand new. Street parking available. Washer/dryer on premises (coin operated). 10 Minute bus ride to 4 Train, and 5 minute bus ride to Metro North. No Pets, No Smoking. 1 year lease. Annual income of at least 3x the monthly rent required. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have any available units?
15 Belmont Ave., #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
Is 15 Belmont Ave., #1 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Belmont Ave., #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Belmont Ave., #1 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 offer parking?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have a pool?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have accessible units?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
